Third suspect pleads guilty to 3 charges in connection with shooting of mail carrier

SAN ANTONIO - A third has person pleaded guilty to three charges in connection with the February 2017 shooting of a U.S. mail carrier.

Piper Lee, 41, faces up to 20 years in prison on charges of aiding and abetting the assault of a federal officer and one count of possession of stolen mail. He will be sentenced Nov. 1.

Two others, Bradley Ahearn, 24, and Sarah Richford, 27, were also charged in connection with the incident.

Ahearn pleaded guilty to all charges in the shooting of a mail carrier in Spring Branch, Texas, on Feb. 11, 2017. Ahearn and Richford both fled the scene with stolen mail.

On Feb. 14, 2017, staff at a local motel discovered a large amount of mail along with a handgun in a room and reported it to police. Surveillance video showed Lee picking up Ahearn and Richford from the motel and police attempted to initiate a traffic stop when Ahearn began shooting out of the window at police.

The trio parked their car in a mall parking lot and evaded authorities. They were ultimately arrested Feb. 15, 2017.

Richford pleaded guilty to five charges Feb. 23 and will be sentenced Sept. 6.

Ahearn pleaded guilty to seven charges and was sentenced to 20 years in prison on July 12.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.