This brand of crayons tested positive for asbestos, advocacy group says

A consumer advocacy group is sounding the alarm on certain school supplies in its annual "Safer School Supplies: Shopping Guide."

According to Public Interest Research Groups, Playskool crayons purchased from the Dollar Tree "tested positive for trace amounts of Asbestos."

The report states the discount crayons contained Asbestos and recommends that Dollar Tree and Playskool recall the crayons and notify consumers of the possible hazard.

Dollar Tree stores sent ABC News the following statement:

"The safety of our customers and associates is our top priority. Our company utilizes a very stringent and independent testing program to ensure our supplier products meet or exceed all safety and legal standards. We are aware of the report and have since re-verified that each of the listed products successfully passed inspection and testing."

HASBRO, the parent company of the Playskool brand, told ABC News that it is conducting a throrough investigation into the PIRG report.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL REPORT

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.