This is why sprinklers are a bad idea in sub-freezing weather

By Mary Claire Patton - Digital Content Curator
Harris County OHSEM

HOUSTON - One house in Harris County is surrounded by ice after Tuesday night’s freeze, but it could have been avoided.

The Harris County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management is warning people to double check their sprinkler systems and make sure they’re turned off.

Sprinklers that were left on caused a large amount of road ice surrounding the house, as well as an ice wall on one side of the home.

See the picture below:

