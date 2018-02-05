This SA restaurant is hosting Selena trivia night, complete with a 'Como la Flor' cocktail

SAN ANTONIO - People can put their Selena knowledge to the test on Thursday during Pico de Gallo's Selena Trivia Night.

Pico de Gallo is hosting Selena Trivia Night from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at their restaurant at 111 South Leona Street.

While the Mexican restaurant has crafted a special "Como La Flor" cocktail for the evening, the event is family friendly.

Those who want to participate in the trivia night must buy an entree, drink or an appetizer. Those who wear a Selena shirt to the event will get free chile con queso.

People can RSVP to the event on Facebook.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.