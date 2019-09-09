Thoroughbred racehorse prospects for sale in September at world's largest horse sale

LEXINGTON, KY - The world's largest sale of thoroughbred racing prospects is expected to kick off again Monday at Keeneland's September Yearling Sale.

This year marks the 76th year the sale will take place with 4,644 yearlings expected to be sold through Sept. 22 when the sale ends.

A yearling is a young horse, between 1 and 2 years old. "The first three days of the September Sale make up the premier Book 1 with a total of 569 yearlings in the catalog," according to HorseRacingNation.com.

Willie Nelson releases new music video dedicated to his rescue horses

The 2018 sale saw a record-breaking $375 million in yearlings sold in 12 days.

Here they come! The stars of Book 1 are ready to shine at #KeeSept. pic.twitter.com/sQ57I3F5Mu — Keeneland Sales (@keenelandsales) September 5, 2019

"Half-siblings to stakes winners Ms Bad Behavior, Cambria and Five Star General consigned to Keeneland September Sale," according to the press release.

The sale is a public event and there is no cost to attend. Fans are encouraged to visit Keeneland during the auction.

Mini horses are officially cleared for take off

The sale can also be watched online here.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.