Thousands attend Travis Scott's revival of Astroworld

HOUSTON - Famed rapper Travis Scott revived a long-retired Texas staple on Saturday, drawing thousands to the reimagined Astroworld theme park, which was the namesake of his latest album.

Scott, who is from the Houston area, recreated the Astroworld theme park for his Astroworld Festival at NRG Stadium. The original Astroworld closed its doors more than a decade ago.

Benjamin Rosales talked to KSAT 12's sister station in Houston, KPRC 2, saying he sold the rapper some of the theme park’s original signs, helping perfect the feeling of nostalgia.

Before Scott's Astroworld Festival, the signs sat in a Houston warehouse untouched for several years.

“This brings historic value to this show," Rosales told KPRC 2. "Astroworld was one of the greatest theme parks ever. Thanks to Travis Scott for putting it back out there on the map."

While Ferris wheels, carnival rides and acrobats were scattered throughout the transformed NRG Stadium, the new Astroworld experience included performances from Lil Wayne, Post Malone and Scott himself.

Many raved on social media about the experience, with some calling it "legendary."

