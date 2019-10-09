Thousands of catfish to be restocked in two San Antonio neighborhood lakes

SAN ANTONIO - There are only two dates left on the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department's catfish restocking schedule for Southside Lions Park and Miller's Pond in San Antonio

Thousands of catfish will be restocked in neighborhood lakes across Texas through Nov. 1.

Southside Lions Park will be restocked with catfish on Oct. 18 and Nov. 1, and Miller's Pond will be restocked on Oct. 16 and Oct. 30.

Both lakes were restocked last week and, according to TPWD, Southside Lions Park is restocked with more catfish than any other lake in the Texas Neighborhood Fishin' program.

The program is part of an effort by TPWD to bring fishing experiences to urban centers and get Texas families to connect with nature.

A fishing license is required for adult anglers and can be purchased starting at $11 for a one-day, all-water access license. Children aged 16 and younger fish for free.

Friendly reminder: Fishing licenses expired on Aug. 31 so everyone over age 17 needs to purchase a new one. You can purchase a license at local retailers or online here.

Anglers no longer need to carry their paper fishing license. A legible digital photo, emailed receipt, online purchase record or digital copy of your fishing license is also acceptable.

TPWD will also stock lakes near Houston, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Waco and more. See a full list of locations here.

