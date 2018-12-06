Thousands send final farewells to President George H.W. Bush aboard Locomotive 4141

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Thousands of people, including the Aggie community, sent their farewells to 41st President George H.W. Bush. After days of honoring him this week, Bush’s body aboard Locomotive 4141 was taken to the Presidential Library on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station on Thursday.

Spectators waited for hours to welcome Bush to his final resting place in College Station. The rain didn’t stop anyone, especially those who are part of the Aggie community.

The Union Pacific Train carrying Bush’s body from Houston to College Station arrived around 3:40 p.m.

The 41st president’s family and friends waved at crowds who held signs and flags to honor him.

There was a lot of preparation made for the special event, with barricades surrounding the train, law enforcement present in many areas and blocked off streets.

Bush will be buried at the family plot next to his wife, former first lady Barbara Bush, who died in April, and their 3-year-old daughter, Robin, who died in 1953 from leukemia.

The burial services in College Station are private.

