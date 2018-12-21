Thousands will gather for H-E-B free holiday feast

SAN ANTONIO - The tables are set, the ham is sliced and all that's missing are the thousands of guests for H-E-B's 26th Annual Feast of Sharing.

H-E-B will break bread with more than 14,000 members of the community Saturday morning.

At the Henry B. González Convention Center's kitchen, the chefs are preparing thousands of pounds of food, including:

3,500 pounds of glazed ham

2,600 pounds of green beans

14,000 dinner rolls

202 gallons of gravy

1,500 apple pies

Guests will also benefit from more than 20 social services booths and free flu shots. The event is free and open to the public.

Free rides to the event from VIA and VIAtrans routes will be sponsored by H-E-B.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 22, at Exhibit Halls 1 and 2 and the Henry B. González Convention Center located at 900 E. Market Street.

