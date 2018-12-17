More police presence expected at Clemens H. S. after threat

SAN ANTONIO - Students at one Schertz school may notice more police on campus Monday morning and throughout the rest of the school week.

In a note to parents that was also shared on its official Facebook page, the Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City Independent School District mentioned that someone had made a threat last Friday pertaining to something happening on Monday.

The threat was scribbled on the wall of a girls’ restroom at Samuel Clemens High School, the note said.

In response, the school district planned to have extra police officers and staff members on campus Monday morning and throughout the week, if necessary.

The note did not mention whether the threat was real, or give any specifics of it.

KSAT 12 reached out the the SCUCISD public information and was told that it now is being investigated by the city of Schertz Police Department.

Either way, the school district said it is meeting the threat with a serious response by beefing up security.

Parents and students also were reminded in the note to remain vigilant in reporting any unusual activity such as this.

The full-message to the SCUC ISD community can be found below:

A Message to the SCUC ISD community Dear Parents, Late yesterday afternoon, we were made aware of an anonymous threatening statement written on a girls’ restroom wall at Samuel Clemens High School regarding Monday, December 17. Schertz Police Department as well as other law enforcement agencies have been contacted and will continue to work with school officials to investigate this situation. As part of our standard response procedures, there will be added police and district staff present on campus Monday, and throughout the week, even if the statement is not deemed credible. We remind parents and students they can help make our schools safer by reporting any information they hear or see that is concerning to school administration who will then investigate and work with law enforcement, if necessary. We believe a safe, secure, and supportive environment is paramount to learning; therefore, the safety and security of our students and staff is our utmost priority. We continue to urge our staff, students, and community, to remember: if you see something, say something. We further believe transparent, clear and timely communication among all is critical to success and want our community to be aware of this situation to provide a clear message to help avoid any inaccurate information. Thank you for your continued support of SCUCISD.

