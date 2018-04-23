Mom, 2 others arrested after 2-year-old found dead at Medina County home

From left to right: Rebecca Pargas, Tomas Rodriguez, Quintin Shane Bales

D'HANIS, Texas - Three people were arrested on Friday after a 2-year-old was found dead at a Medina County home.

The Medina County Sheriff's Office was called to a home in the 400 block of County Road 4210 in D’Hanis for a report of a child not breathing.

The caller said family had attempted CPR on 2-year-old Israel Salazar, but Israel was pronounced dead, according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities arrested Israel's mother, Rebecca Pargas, 28, on unrelated outstanding warrants stemming from a probation violation for theft of property between $50 and $500 and a motion to revoke her probation for abandoning or endangering a child with criminal negligence.

Two other men, Quintin Shane Bales, 30, and Tomas Rodriguez, 27, were arrested on parole violations. The Medina County Sheriff's Office said Rodriguez is also charged with evading arrest after he ran from authorities.

Medina County authorities captured Rodriguez with the help of the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Medina County Constable Pct. 3 and San Antonio Police Department's Eagle.

