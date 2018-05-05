Three hospitalized in head-on collision, chain reaction crash

A driver is facing charges after allegedly causing two crashes that sent three people to the hospital Friday night.

According to San Antonio police, the driver was intoxicated when he reportedly ran a red light on Loop 1604 onto Highway 90. Police said he crashed head on with a car carrying two people. He then crashed into another car, injuring one person inside. All three people were taken to University Hospital.

The driver responsible was not injured. He was arrested and charged with intoxicated assault.

