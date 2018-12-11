Three officers injured in Houston shooting, gunman still at large, authorities say

HOUSTON - Three officers were injured in a shooting while trying to serve a warrant Tuesday, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The gunman is still at large, according to KPRC.

HCSO officials said a deputy with the Houston Police and two officers with the Texas Attorney General's Office were near Hartwick Road off U.S. Highway 59 trying to serve Daniel Trevino with a warrant when the shooting occurred.

Trevino opened fire and injured all three officers, who have been taken to an area hospital.

Trevino is believed to be hiding in a home in the area. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Officers were serving a felony warrant on Daniel Trevino when they were wounded. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911. Do not approach him. #hounews pic.twitter.com/dHoY2YMG1b — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) December 11, 2018

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.