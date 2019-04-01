Three kids reported missing all within miles of each other, Kentucky sheriff says

LONDON, Kentucky - Authorities in Kentucky are searching for three children, all of whom disappeared within miles of each other, according to the Laurel County sheriff.

The Sheriff's Office posted missing persons flyers Sunday for Dalton Robinson, 17; Lindsey Couch, 12; and Mark Fields, 15.

Authorities believe Robinson and Couch may have run away together but have not said whether Fields was also involved.

Both Robinson and Couch were reported missing around 1 a.m. Sunday, while Fields was reported as missing Saturday night.

According to bulletins from the Sheriff's Office, Fields was last seen Friday night while Couch and Robinson were last seen early Sunday around the same time.

Those with information on their whereabouts are asked to call the Laurel County Sheriff's Office at 606-864-6600.

