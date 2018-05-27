Three hospitalized after wrong-way crash in far East Bexar County

BEXAR COUNTY - Three people were sent to the hospital Saturday night after crashing head on in far East Bexar County.

According to Bexar Country Deputies, the driver on an SUV was weaving through traffic on FM 1346 when he swerved into the oncoming lanes and crashed into a truck at FM 1518.

There were two people inside the truck he hit. Deputies said they were both taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

The wrong-way driver was also taken to the hospital. Deputies said he will be charged with driving while intoxicated.