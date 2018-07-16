Three suspects wanted for vandalism at Madison High School

SAN ANTONIO - Northeast Independent School District police are looking for three males they believe are responsible for vandalizing James Madison High School Monday morning.

Pictures sent to KSAT show a white van covered with purple, pink, blue, white and orange spray paint, including some vulgar drawings.

An inappropriate image was also spray-painted on the school’s pavement and crude remarks were found on a school door.

Three unknown male suspects were caught on video on school property at approximately 2 a.m.

"This is so disappointing. It’s such a shame that people would destroy and deface property like this. But our students and parents have been so wonderful. They have really stepped up and volunteered to assist with the cleanup," a spokesperson with NEISD said.

Surveillance footage shows the faces of the suspects, and the NEISD police are asking anyone who might have information to call 210-407-0911.

