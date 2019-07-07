Three times convicted car burglar arrested on suspicion of burglarizing another car

SAN ANTONIO - A man previously convicted of burglarizing cars on at least three occasions was arrested again Friday on suspicion of burglarizing yet another vehicle, an arrest affidavit states.

Michael Arellano, 30, was arrested Friday night and faces a charge of burglary of a vehicle, 3rd or more.

His arrest comes after a woman said she was inside Fly Times at 425 Southwest Military Drive on June 15 when she returned to her car and found that her tote bag was missing from the front passenger's side floorboard, an arrest affidavit states.

Investigators suspected Arellano in another burglary of a vehicle at the same location, and with the second victim, a credit card was stolen and used at Fly Times around the same time the first victim's bag had been stolen, the warrant states.

Authorities went to the Fly Times store where both car burglaries occurred and obtained surveillance video showing who investigators believe was Arellano using the credit card, according to the arrest affidavit.

Police apprehended and interviewed Arellano in connection with "yet another different burglary of a vehicle," the warrant states. According to court documents, during the interview, Arellano mentioned the burglary involving the stolen tote bag to detectives, stating he didn't find anything of value in the bag.

Fly Times staff identified Arellano as being inside the store prior to the burglary of the vehicle.

Online records show Arellano has been arrested more than a dozen times on a variety of charges.

