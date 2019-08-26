'THREE times!': Man steals bottles from San Antonio liquor store, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who they say robbed a local liquor store of several bottles of alcohol.

The San Antonio Police Department said the man broke into the same Gabriel's Liquor store in the 4400 block of Walzem Road on three different occasions and days of each other.

Around 4 a.m. on July 22, July 26 and Aug. 8, San Antonio police said the man broke into the store through a side window and began stocking up on liquor bottles.

"Check out these nice clear photos of a suspect who has hit Gabriel Liquor Stores not once, not twice, but THREE times!" SAPD's East SAFFE unit said in a post shared on its Facebook page.

Upon his arrest, San Antonio police said the man faces burglary charges.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

