Thursday rally to oppose separating families at the border

SAN ANTONIO - A rally set for Thursday evening has been organized by U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro to oppose a U.S. government policy to separate members of families at the border who are entering the country illegally.

Castro called the policy “absolutely dehumanizing, to pulverize their spirits.”

He said the event is set for 7 p.m. Thursday at Plaza Guadalupe on the West Side.

Castro said it is open to all political parties and faiths, as well as immigrant advocates and immigrant families who would be willing to speak publicly about their experience. He said if enough people attend, he hopes it will send a message to the Trump administration to reconsider its policy.

Castro said he believes Congress should look at the issue, as well as how it was that 1,500 unaccompanied minors remain unaccounted for after entering the country over the past four years, seeking asylum in the U.S.

“It’s completely inconsistent with international law and with human rights,” Castro said.

