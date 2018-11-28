Live-action 'Mario Kart'-themed Mushroom Rally races coming to Texas

HOUSTON - Your childhood dreams are coming true with live action "Mario Kart!"

There will be a Mushroom Rally in Houston with participants racing go-karts in the hopes of winning the top spot and moving on to the national championship in Las Vegas.

Tickets to participate are extremely limited and already sold out for certain race times.

Race days will be May 18 and 26 in Houston at an as-of-yet undisclosed location.

Costumes will be provided for the race participants, and races last about 30 minutes.

Participants will not be limited to age restrictions; however, junior minimum height requirements are between 4 feet and 4 feet, 10 inches while adult height requirements are 4 feet, 10 inches to 6 feet, 7 inches.

For more information about the Mushroom Rally and frequently asked questions, click here.

Buy tickets here.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.