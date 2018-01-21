Tigers, bears rescued by Texas Parks and Wildlife, animal sanctuary

WYLIE, Texas - On Friday, authorities rescued a white tiger, a snow tiger and two bears being housed illegally.

In-Sync Exotics in Wylie, Texas, authorities with the local county sheriff's office and Texas Parks and Wildlife seized the animals from "people who did not have proper permits" to have the animals.

The two tigers were taken back to In-Sync Exotics' sanctuary and the bears were transported to Frank Buck Zoo in Gainesville.

According to a release, both tigers will be in mandatory quarantine for 30 days.

Authorities did not say where the animals were when they were rescued.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.