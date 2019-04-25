Time-lapse video shows how San Antonio has changed over 35 years

SAN ANTONIO - Google Earth has unveiled a global time-lapse video that lets users explore the last 35 years of the planet's ever-changing surface.

Zoom in and out of locations across the globe, including the retreat of Alaska's Columbia Glacier, which can be viewed here.

Global imagery spans 35 years, from 1984 to 2018, allowing users to view the Earth's changing environment in a global or local scale.

Watch San Antonio's time-lapse progression below:

Other areas users might find interesting are the coastal expansion in Dubai, deforestation in Rondonia, Brazil, Tollara and Saint Augustin, Madagascar and Nuflo de Chavez, Boliva, and the dying of the Aral Sea in Kazakhstand and Uzbekistan.

