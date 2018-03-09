Tips lead to arrest of man wanted for aggravated robbery

SAN ANTONIO - Tips from the public helped San Antonio police catch a man wanted in connection with two aggravated robberies.

Police said Byron Howard, 20, while armed, robbed two gas stations just two blocks from each other on Zarzamora Street.

The first robbery, on Feb. 17, happened at a 7-Eleven, where police said Howard threatened a cashier with a gun and left the area.

Officials said Howard had help in the second robbery, on Feb. 22, but it's unclear if that person has been identified or caught.

