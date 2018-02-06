Tips sought by police in June 2016 murder in Food Mart parking lot

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the person responsible for a fatal shooting.

The shooting occurred just after midnight on June 6, 2017 in the 3100 block of Martin Luther King Drive.

According to police, officers arrived to find 41-year-old Nicholas Ciarrocchi shot multiple times in the driver's seat of a blue Toyota Corolla parked in the rear parking lot of the MLK Food Mart. Multiple shell casings were found at the scene.

RELATED: Public helps put suspect behind bars after cosmetics store robbery

RELATED: Police seek suspect in Family Dollar store robbery

Ciarrocchi was pronounced dead by emergency crews. There were no known witnesses who came forward and at the time there were no suspect or vehicle descriptions available.

Anyone with any knowledge of the murder is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.