Tips to Crime Stoppers lead to burglary suspect's arrest

SAN ANTONIO - Several tips to Crime Stoppers led San Antonio police to a man suspected of stealing guns from a home on the city’s North Side.

Joseph Castillo, 21, was arrested Thursday in the 200 block of Deerwood Drive. Police said he broke into a home on two separate occasions and stole guns that he found inside.

Castillo was caught on the homeowner’s security camera, and the homeowner took the footage to the media. Tipsters then led San Antonio police to Castillo.

Officers said Castillo is cooperating and has confessed to the burglary. Police are working on getting the guns back to their owner.

