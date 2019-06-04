How to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning in your home

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Fire Department is warning the public about carbon monoxide poisoning following the tragic loss of three people who died in their home on Monday. Read more on that here.

Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless gas that is produced when fuel burns in cars, trucks, small engines, stoves, lanterns, grills, fireplaces, gas ranges and furnaces.

The build up of the gas can cause carbon monoxide poisoning which causes flu-like symptoms, including headache, dizziness, weakness, upset stomach, vomiting, chest pain and confusion.

Breathing large amounts of carbon monoxide can be deadly or cause someone to pass out.

SAFD offers the following tips to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning in your home:

Install a battery-operated or battery back-up CO detector in your home and check or replace the battery when you change the time on your clocks each spring and fall. Place your detector where it will wake you up if it alarms, such as outside your bedroom. Replace your CO detector every five years.

Make sure your gas appliances are vented properly.

Have your chimney checked or cleaned every year. Chimneys can be blocked by debris. This can cause CO to build up inside your home or cabin.

Never patch a vent pipe with tape, gum or something else. This kind of patch can make CO build up in your home, cabin, or camper.

Never use a gas range or oven for heating. Using a gas range or oven for heating can cause a buildup of CO inside your home, cabin or camper.

Never burn charcoal indoors.

Never use a portable gas camp stove indoors.

Never use a generator inside your home, basement or garage or less than 20 feet from any window, door or vent.

When using a generator, use a battery-powered or battery backup CO detector in your home.

If you need to warm a vehicle, remove it from the garage immediately after starting it. Do not run a vehicle or other fueled engine or motor indoors, even if garage doors are open.

If you suspect a carbon monoxide leak in your home you should leave your property immediately and call 911.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.