Tobin Center to host screening of 'La Bamba' with appearance by Lou Diamond Phillips

SAN ANTONIO - The story of the day music died is coming to San Antonio.

The Tobin Center is hosting a screening of "La Bamba" on March 24 and tickets to the event go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

The screening will feature a conversation with Lou Diamond Phillips, the star of the film. "La Bamba" tells the story of the life of the teen rock and roller Ritchie Valens, who died in a plane crash with Buddy Holly and the Big Bopper.

Their deaths are referred to as "the day the music died."

Tickets to the event range from $22.50 to $39.50. VIP tickets, which include premium seating and a meet and greet with Phillips, cost $100.

Tickets can be purchased online on the Tobin Center website.

