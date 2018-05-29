Today marks five years since beloved River Walk duck ‘George' was tortured, killed

SAN ANTONIO - It’s been five years since the death of a beloved duck that was tortured and killed along the River Walk.

The duck was nicknamed “George,” and gained popularity for its unique feathers and friendliness toward visitors.

George was a staple of the Original Mexican Restaurant because the duck hung out in the same spot for years mingling with visitors.

Surveillance video from the restaurant showed that on May 29, 2013, two men grabbed George, strangled, jumped on and kicked the duck.

The men threw the duck back in the river. The restaurant put together a makeshift memorial with flowers and candles a day after the duck’s death.

"He would just go up to customers, and he was really a unique-looking duck," Larkin Buchanan said at the time. “People would feed him and take pictures with him. You see some of the other ducks here, and he was really a unique feature of the River Walk.”

His death infuriated and saddened many people in San Antonio.

A police report was filed and a reward was set up at the time of the incident, but no arrests were ever made.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.