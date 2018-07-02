Todd the heroic dog saves owner from rattlesnake

ANTHEM, Arizona - Todd is a golden retriever who’s getting love and attention across social media after a story of his heroic deeds went viral on Friday.

Paula Godwin went on a walk Friday with her two dogs, Todd and Copper, along 7th Street in Arizona on a trail she’s very familiar with.

Unfortunately, a rattlesnake also happened to be on the trail that day.

“I am very vigilant and aware of my surroundings and what I’m doing. This snake did not give any indication that he was there,” Godwin said.

The adult rattlesnake was right by Godwin’s foot when Todd bolted by her leg and was bitten.

“He for sure saved me from being bitten,” Godwin said.

Godwin had already walked her dogs to the top of the trail and was headed back down when the snake bit Todd.

As a native of Arizona, Godwin knows the dangers and warning signs of snakes.

“If I hear that rattle, I am alert and backing away. The rattlesnake was speckled and just blended right in with the road and I didn’t see him,” Godwin continued.

Todd is doing just fine after his big ordeal and Godwin said that “he’s acting like a normal puppy.”

