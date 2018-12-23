Toddler trapped in hot car took pictures, video before death: Records

HOUSTON - A 2-year-old girl forgotten by her parents in a hot car in September took photos and video before she died, court records obtained by KPRC 2, KSAT 12's sister station in Houston, revealed.

Olga Esquivel and Angel Esquivel-Blanco are charged with abandoning their child, Alicia, and Olga Esquivel is charged with tampering with a corpse.

According to authorities, two photos and a video were found on a phone that Alicia had with her in the car when she died. In one photo, documents state her right thigh, part of her diaper and part of her brown sandal could be seen in the photo.

A Harris County Sheriff's Office investigator had a grim description of what Alicia recorded.

"(We) listened to the video... (and) could hear what appeared to be a female child's voice in discomfort," court documents state.

According to KPRC 2, Olga Esquivel initially told authorities her daughter had died while sleeping with her and her husband, but she later changed her story.

She eventually told authorities they had gotten home from a party around midnight and forgot Alicia in the car after she helped her intoxicated husband into the house. The couple went to sleep and Olga Esquivel said she woke up around noon the next day, realizing she had left Alicia in the car.

Authorities said Olga Esquivel attempted to revive her daughter, performing CPR and splashing water on Alicia's face. She told officials it took at least an hour to call police to report her daughter's death because her cellphone battery had died, KPRC 2 reported.

If convicted, both face up to 20 years in prison.

