Toddler uses Disney pole to reel in fish that weighs more than she does

DELAVAN, Ill. - Josie, an adorable 4-year-old, may have peaked early with regard to her fishing career.

The toddler reeled in a 33-pound flathead with a Disney Frozen Shakespeare pole that her father, Steve, had rigged with 50-pound line.

For reference, Josie only weighs 30 pounds, according to her mother Ashley.

"The fish outweighed her, so she was a little nervous, but excited too," Ashley said.

Watch the incredible catch below:

