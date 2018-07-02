Tony Parker breaks ground for basketball academy in France

SAN ANTONIO - Tony Parker returned to France to break ground on his new basketball academy in Lyon.

The Tony Parker Adequate Academy, or TPAA is designed to be an international school rather than a training center for young athletes, according to Sports24.

"Of course, the training centers of (French club) Asvel and Lyon Asvel women will come to the academy," Parker said. "We will enjoy this but it is an international school where all young people will be mixed, whether athlletes or not."

The TPAA plans to welcome 130 trainees at its start.

In addition to the sports hall, the site will include 400 housing units, including 100 units dedicated to low-income students.

French basketball player Nicolas Batum who plays for the Charlotte Hornets is also involved in the creation of the center.

Parker just wrapped up his 17th season with the San Antonio Spurs.

