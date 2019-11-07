Tony Parker gives Snoop Dogg Spurs jersey, joins him onstage at San Antonio show

SAN ANTONIO - Tony Parker had a “hell of a night” at Snoop Dogg’s concert in San Antonio.

The San Antonio basketball icon and Spurs point guard Dejounte Murray attended the rapper’s show Wednesday night at the Tobin Center, where they also appeared onstage.

Parker’s Instagram Stories show him hyping up the crowd at DJ Snoopadelic’s booth and shouting a warmhearted “I love you, San Antonio.”

Of course, the crowd erupted in response to the Big Three legend who will have his jersey retired after the Spurs game Monday at the AT&T Center.

Parker posted that it was a “hell of a night” as he presented the rapper two No. 9 jerseys from the Spurs and the France national basketball team.

Snoop Dogg posted a photo with Parker on Instagram with the caption, “The great one." The post has nearly 80,000 likes, and Parker responded to the post with "Thanks for everything!!"

Backstage the joy continued when they FaceTimed Sean “Diddy” Combs, Instagram Stories show.

It’s a big month for Parker: Saturday marks “Tony Parker Day” and Monday’s game will be followed by a jersey retirement ceremony on court.

A nine-piece art exhibit, a 3D display, photographs from Parker's 17-year career with the Spurs and replica banners of his jersey will be on display throughout the arena on Monday.

Also on Saturday, Parker will hold a free meet-and-greet for fans inside Dillard's at North Star Mall.

