TOP 12 STORIES TO READ BEFORE YOU GO TO BED

Here are the top stories to read before you go to bed after the Nightbeat:

DONATIONS NEEDED: SA's Center for Refugee Services in desperate need of supplies

SAPD CHIEF WILLIAM MCMANUS: SAPD, not Feds, to handle city's latest human smuggling case

BOTCHED ROBBERY: Mother of dead Popeyes robber: ‘Why did he shoot him five times'

SAN ANTONIO SYMPHONY: This weekend's performances to be SA symphony's last for foreseeable future

KSAT CONFIRMED: VIA board chair Hope Andrade stepping down from position

"WRONG SUSPECTS": Murder charges dismissed, investigation continues in 2016 slaying

HOUSTON: Attackers slash man's throat during kidnap attempt of his pregnant wife in Whataburger parking lot

SAPD: Violent crime in SA takes plunge, but homicide numbers still high

TAMALE HACK: San Antonio woman's genius hack makes tamale in 40 seconds

FORMER PACKER: Legendary NFL quarterback Brett Favre spotted in small South Texas town

LOVE FOR BLACK & GOLD: San Marcos football fanatic carries love of NFL team into the afterlife

PUZZLE OF THE WEEK: Student's deep answer to simple riddle leaves teacher stunned

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.