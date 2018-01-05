TOP 12 STORIES TO READ BEFORE YOU GO TO BED

Here are the top stories to read before you go to bed after the Nightbeat:
DONATIONS NEEDED: SA's Center for Refugee Services in desperate need of supplies
SAPD CHIEF WILLIAM MCMANUS: SAPD, not Feds, to handle city's latest human smuggling case
BOTCHED ROBBERY: Mother of dead Popeyes robber: ‘Why did he shoot him five times'
SAN ANTONIO SYMPHONY: This weekend's performances to be SA symphony's last for foreseeable future
KSAT CONFIRMED: VIA board chair Hope Andrade stepping down from position
"WRONG SUSPECTS": Murder charges dismissed, investigation continues in 2016 slaying
HOUSTON: Attackers slash man's throat during kidnap attempt of his pregnant wife in Whataburger parking lot
SAPD: Violent crime in SA takes plunge, but homicide numbers still high
TAMALE HACK: San Antonio woman's genius hack makes tamale in 40 seconds
FORMER PACKER: Legendary NFL quarterback Brett Favre spotted in small South Texas town
LOVE FOR BLACK & GOLD: San Marcos football fanatic carries love of NFL team into the afterlife
PUZZLE OF THE WEEK: Student's deep answer to simple riddle leaves teacher stunned
