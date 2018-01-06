Top 12 stories to read before you go to bed: Jan. 5, 2017

Here are the top stories to read before you go to bed after the Nightbeat:

Spurs WIN: Manu Ginobili scores season-high 21 points to lead Spurs past Suns

SAPD chief responds to questions about smuggling incident: 'Here are the facts': SAPD chief responds to questions in smuggling case involving 12 immigrants

Remembering Officer Steve Abbott: SAPD officer passes away weeks after stomach cancer diagnosis

New year, new burger: Whataburger rings in New Year with new burger

Home alone: Mother accused of leaving 4 young children, including infant, home alone to go to work

Mandatory service: Senate candidate from Texas wants to make year of 'service to country' mandatory

Dreamweek: Dreamweek 2018 kicks things off starting Friday

Trash your tree: City of San Antonio will turn your Christmas tree into mulch for free

Up in smoke: Former Spur: ‘I smoked (weed) my whole career'

Beware: 'Epidemic' of cluster mailbox break-ins reported on Northwest Side, SAPD says

Snow day doggo: Video of dog sledding downhill is winning the Internet

The final year of Manu?: There's a strong push to get Manu Ginobili to 2018 NBA All-Star Game

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.