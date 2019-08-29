Top 20 household products that send men, women to emergency room

SAN ANTONIO - Estimates from a sample of hospitals show men and women are equally prone to injuries from stairs and beds, but the list of products deviates from there.

The National Electronic Injury Surveillance System collected injury data from 96 hospitals across the U.S. in 2018 and aggregated a national estimate of consumer product-related injuries.

Data shows that men are more susceptible to sports-related products like basketballs, which come in at No. 3, and footballs, which top the male list at No. 6.

Women are more vulnerable to bathtub and clothing injuries, according to the data.

**The data is an estimated rate of injury per 100,000 people that was determined by treatments in emergency rooms of hospitals, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

