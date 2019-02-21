Torchy's set to open third San Antonio location

SAN ANTONIO - A third Tochy’s Tacos is headed to San Antonio.

Representatives with the Austin-based taco chain tell KSAT the new San Antonio location will be in the Stone Oak area. It's expected to be open by the end of summer.

According to the Torchy’s website, the address for the new eatery is listed as 18210 Sonterra Place, which located off Loop 1604 West.

Last August, Torchy’s opened its second San Antonio location at The Rim on the far Northwest Side.

The first Torchy’s location in the Alamo City is in Lincoln Heights at the Quarry.

According to the website, Torchy’s has over 60 locations in Texas, Oklahoma and Colorado, and features unique taco combinations and flavors.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.