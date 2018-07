HOUSTON - A girl in a wheelchair was watching everyone dance at a quinceanera Saturday when an officer stepped in to make sure she didn’t feel left out.

Juan Mancha, who was DJ’ing the event, caught Officer Fernandez on video dancing with the girl.

Mancha posted the touching video to Instagram on Sunday and it has since been shared more than 1,100 times.

Watch the video of the officer and the girl below:

