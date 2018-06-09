Town hall in New Braunfels to educate community about gun laws, violence prevention

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - A town hall in New Braunfels on Saturday will address recent mass shootings and what people can do to stay safe by educating them about common-sense gun laws.

Students from Texas Senate District 25 are demanding that representatives listen to their voices and propose legislation that can keep students safe in schools.

The students will lead a discussion about gun violence prevention with politicians and community members at the New Braunfels Public Library from 2-4 p.m. Saturday.

Organizers hope to educate the public about gun laws and how to stay safe. Questions and answers will be given priority to those under the age of 25.

Here’s what Selina Eshraghi, an anti-violence activist who will be part of the town hall, has to say:

"Unfortunately, in October of last year, I lost my best friend to gun violence."

"The biggest message is it's important for us to listen. I know sometimes it's difficult if someone doesn't agree with you, but at the end of the day, there's not a single person that I believe wants more children to die."

What Michael Clarke, student at Texas State University and organizer of the event, had to say:

"Shootings happen in schools, but not just schools, so you got to target the broader thing that's happening."

"Even if you have a waiting period for one day, it still could help a person who is suicidal not have access to that weapon, and then they could cool off and get help."

Fast Fact: According to the FBI, in 2016, there were 11,004 homicides caused by people using firearms. That's about 30 homicides per day.

