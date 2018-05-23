Tractor-trailer carrying more than 50 immigrants stopped in South Texas

RAYMONDVILLE, Texas - A tractor-trailer carrying more than 50 immigrants was stopped Tuesday night in Raymondville.

The Texas Department of Public Safety reported that the incident happened after a traffic stop by Texas Highway Patrol.

EMS, Raymondville fire and police departments along with Border Patrol, DPS and sheriff's deputies were all on scene. So far there is no word of any injuries.

First responders were there to tend to those who were inside the trailer as a precaution. Traffic was affected at the scene as emergency crews worked.

