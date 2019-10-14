SAPD: NB I-35 exit to WB I-10 reopens after man falls from overpass

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police have reopened the northbound I-35 exit to westbound I-10 following an investigation into a body found on an overpass early Monday morning, the San Antonio Police Department said in a press release.

The press release said officers were called after the body of a man was found in the right shoulder lane of the exit.

According to police spokesperson Officer Doug Greene, officers shut down the exit ramp to I-10 westbound from I-35 North. Preliminary information indicates the victim may have fallen from overpass and it is currently unclear if it was a suicide.

