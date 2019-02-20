Traffic dispute leads to stabbing on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO - Traffic trouble escalated into a stabbing on the Northeast Side on Tuesday evening.

The stabbing happened before 7 p.m. near a construction area by Walzem and Gibbs Sprawl roads.

Police said some sort of altercation between two drivers led to one of them getting out of the car and stabbing the other.

The driver accused of stabbing the other sped away, and the victim was able to pull into a parking lot and was then taken to the San Antonio Military Medical Center.

The victim is expected to survive.

