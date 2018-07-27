Traffic relief on the way for rapidly growing SW Bexar County neighborhood

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas - Officials on Friday kicked off construction in the rapidly growing area near Interstate 35 and Somerset Road.

Crews broke ground on Fischer Road. When the project is completed, the road will have two 12-foot lanes -- one running in each direction.

The project will also make improvements to drainage in the area and add 4-foot shoulders.

Bexar County engineers said the area is growing quickly and as more families move to southwest Bexar County, traffic has increased.

"As you can see, in the general area, there's a lot of traffic," said Bexar County engineer Rene Green. "This will enhance the safety of parents taking their children to school. It's very, very important. This area is growing rapidly."

The project will benefit Southwest Independent School District's latest addition: Southwest Legacy High School.

City officials said the finished product will increase safety for students and school bus drivers who ferry children to and from school.

Vehicle registration fees and the Bexar County Road and Bridge Fund will cover the $4.7 million construction project.

