Traffic stop yields stolen steaks

LA GRANGE, Texas - A traffic stop Tuesday night in Fayette County led to the discovery of $100 worth of stolen steaks.

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office said several packages of steaks were in plain view inside a 2001 Ford Mustang that deputies stopped on Highway 77 near Rocky Acres Lane.

One of the occupants in the vehicle admitted to taking the steaks from an H-E-B without paying for them, sheriff's officials said.

Charges are pending against a 57-year-old man and a 61-year-old man.

