Traffic switch on Evans at Highway 281 could bring backups this weekend

SAN ANTONIO - Contractors with the Texas Department of Transportation San Antonio will be making a traffic switch this weekend on the westbound lanes of Evans at U.S. Highway 281 that could bring some slowdowns in the area.

Crews will reduce traffic to one lane in both directions.

WATCH LIVE: Transguide Traffic Cameras

The switch will start Friday at 9 p.m. and will be in place until 5 a.m. Monday. Crews hope to have Evans fully reopened with two lanes in each direction by the Monday morning commute.

