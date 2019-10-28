Trail riding club asks for prayers after beloved member injured in wreck involving golf cart

SAN ANTONIO - A trail riding club on the East Side of the county is asking for prayers for a beloved fellow member after he was involved in a major three-vehicle crash Saturday night.

That club is the Chillie Willie Mustang Lounge which the victim, identified by members as Wesley Jones, has been a part of for decades.

"He is the guy that do not have anything, but he always has himself to give," said Terri Collins, the president of the establishment. "He fixed up around here. He was working at the trail ride. Anytime you needed Wesley, he is coming."

Jones' friend, Carl Dearmon, was helping tow his golf cart back to the lounge after it broke down on the side of the roadway. Jones is known to drive his golf cart around the community while serving others.

"We were on the side of the road, and I saw the car coming by the cemetery," Dearmon said. "I stayed on the side and I had my hazards on and Wesley was in the golf cart with a flashlight in his hand. The man just came speeding around the bend."

Dearmon said before he realized it, he heard a loud crash.

"I hear Wesley holler one time, and there comes the golf cart and Wesley up against my back door," Dearmon said. "I called Wesley's name and he didn't answer me. I went by that man's window and I said, ‘Man you didn't see my hazard lights?' He said, ‘No. I didn't see anything.' They were still on."

At last check, Jones is still in the hospital fighting for his life in critical condition.

The driver who allegedly caused the crash was taken into custody. He has since been identified by the Bexar County Sheriff's Office as Carlos Ramirez.

He is being charged with intoxication assault.

"We don't really wish nothing on him," Collins said. "God forbid, things go sour. We hope that justice is served."

His loved ones who are all part of CW Mustang Riders with him said hours earlier, Jones led their fifth annual Trail Ride for Breast Cancer.

They said he is a fun and loving man who they pray pulls through his injuries.

"It was nothing left of his golf cart," Collins said. "It was nothing left, so for him to still be here, to be here right now still fighting, we all just got to speak life into this situation."

"You don't really realize how important a person is until you don't have them, so I want this to be a lesson to everyone to never take anyone you love for granted."

