Trailer ruled a total loss after fire in Northeast mobile home park

SAN ANTONIO - A trailer home is said to be a total loss following a fire at a mobile home park in northeast Bexar County early Thursday morning.

The fire was called in just after 2 a.m. at the Jasper Mobile Home Park, which is located in the 6700 block of Walzem Road.

Firefighters said when they arrived they found the trailer fully-engulfed.

No one was inside the trailer at the time of the fire, officials said, but neighbors did say they witnessed a man go in and out of the trailer during the day.

The cause of the fire is not currently known. The investigation into the fire is ongoing.

