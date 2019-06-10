Trailer home destroyed by early morning fire

SAN ANTONIO - A local woman has lost both her home and her pets after an early morning trailer fire on the Northwest Side, San Antonio firefighters said Monday.

The fire was called in just before 3:30 a.m. at the Snowflake Mobile Home Park in the 7000 block of Snowflake Drive, not far from Bandera Road.

Firefighters said the woman who lived in the trailer had been out on the porch smoking just before the fire and had fallen asleep when neighbors caught sight of the fire.

Fire officials said the woman was not hurt but that her two cats have not yet been found. The trailer is considered a total loss.

Arson investigators have been called to determine the exact cause.

