Transgender woman shot by man she met online, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A transgender woman was shot in the leg overnight by a man she met online, San Antonio police said Thursday.

Police responded to a call of a shooting just before 2 a.m. at the Travelodge Inn & Suites located in the 2300 block of Loop 410.

According to police, the transgender woman met the man via an online dating service called Plenty of Fish.

The suspect showed up to her room likely with another man, police said.

Police however did not give any details as to why the woman was shot but did say that the suspect fled the scene in a black pickup truck.

The victim was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center for her injuries. Her name and condition are not currently known.

