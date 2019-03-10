Trash fire forces brief evacuation at convention center

SAN ANTONIO - A trash fire caused a brief evacuation of the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center on Sunday.

Authorities say the fire occurred in a secluded part of the building and was put out by overhead sprinklers.

The people inside the convention center at the time of the fire were evacuated for roughly 20 minutes.

Fire officials said they believe the fire was suspicious in nature due to where it was located.

Authorities say they are reviewing surveillance video of a person who was in the area before the fire started.

